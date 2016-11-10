 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Carson Wentz: Eagles sick over inability to close games

Published: Nov 10, 2016 at 02:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

In each of the Philadelphia Eagles' four losses this season the offense had the ball with the chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter. Each time they came up short.

"We, all around here, are kind of sick to our stomach where we're at right now with just all these close games," quarterback Carson Wentz said Wednesday of the close losses, via ESPN.com. "It's frustrating to not finish. We've had chances in every one of these as an offense to go down there and win the ball game or tie it up or whatever the case may be. It's frustrating, so we all have got to do a better job and that starts with me in those key situations."

In Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, Wentz threw an incomplete pass to Jordan Matthews in the end zone on fourth down that sealed the five-point loss. Coach Doug Pederson characterized the throw as just a "little bit" outside of where the rookie quarterback should put it.

In each loss, it's been one play here or one play there that the Eagles have failed to make. The thin line between stunning victory and slumping loss leaves Philadelphia at the bottom of the NFC East at 4-4 instead of battling for the division lead.

The Eagles sit second in the NFC with a +57 point differential, behind only the Dallas Cowboys (+83). Pro Football Outsiders surprisingly ranks Philadelphia No. 1 in their DVOA metrics -- thanks in large part to wicked-good special teams play. 

Wentz hasn't been the reason the Eagles have lost four of their five games, but the rookie is sick that he hasn't been to pull out the wins either.

"I keep sounding like a broken record, but it's just executing and finishing down the wire," Wentz said. "It's some third-down moments, know when to take sacks at times, know when a play's not there. There's just things to learn all the time, and I think as a good team we've all got to learn from those. If we're not learning, we're just going to keep repeating those mistakes. So yeah, without a doubt, those are all learning experiences."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Steelers releasing veteran CB Patrick Peterson

Pittsburgh is parting ways with veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson after one season with the team. Peterson, an eight-time Pro Bowler, is entering his 14th year in the NFL.
news

Patriots agree to terms with TE Hunter Henry on new three-year contract

With free agency looming, the Patriots locked down their starting tight end. Hunter Henry has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the New England Patriots, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Russell Wilson visiting Steelers ahead of free agency

The Russell Wilson free agency tour is underway. Wilson was spotted this morning at a Newark Airport catching a flight to Pittsburgh to visit the Steelers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Eagles DE Brandon Graham: 'I've got faith' in getting deal done for 15th season in Philly

The Philadelphia Eagles and Brandon Graham haven't agreed on a new contract, but the edge rusher has designs on playing in Philly for a 15th season. Graham told PHLY Sports on Thursday that he has faith a deal can get done at some point.
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers 'hopeful' he can play 'two or three or four more years' in NFL

From the start of his move to New York, Aaron Rodgers said that he planned to play more than one season with the Jets. Now, the quarterback could be extending that timetable further, saying in a recent interview that he hopes to be able to play "two or three or four more years."
news

Bears, Jets announce expansion of UK NFL Girls Flag league ahead of International Women's Day

On March 7, a day before International Women's Day, the Chicago Bears and New York Jets helped launch the second year of the NFL Girls Flag football league -- the first all-girls competition of its kind in the United Kingdom.
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: Re-signing Leonard Williams 'definitely a priority for us'

The Seattle Seahawks' midseason trade for Leonard Williams didn't hoist the club into the playoffs, but general manager John Schneider considers it a priority to keep the defensive lineman around.
news

CB Xavien Howard says 'door is closed' on return to Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will cut cornerback Xavien Howard at the start of the new league year on Wednesday. General manager Chris Grier recently left the door cracked open for a potential return, but Howard slammed that entryway shut on Thursday.
news

Chiefs re-signing LB Drue Tranquill to 3-year, $19M deal

Drue Tranquill is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year, $19 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. 
news

WR Kendrick Bourne hoping to re-sign with Patriots: 'They hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back'

Kendrick Bourne expects to be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2024 season and he's hoping it's with the New England Patriots.
news

Rams re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to three-year, $48M deal

Los Angeles is re-signing guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year, $48 million deal, with $32 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday. 