Carson Wentz could have a bright fantasy future

While Wentz has a rifle of an arm, there were times where he would seem to almost lazily toss the ball into tight quarters (usually over the middle or up the seam in games I watched). This is something he'll need to correct, as NFL linebackers and defensive backs will be all too ready to intercept passes like that. Speaking of NFL players, Wentz will definitely need to adjust to the increased play speed of NFL players after spending four years against FCS competition. While his confidence in his arm on boundary throws is a great trait, he will need to adjust that once he's throwing against top-level athletes and All Pro cornerbacks who are much faster on the field and mentally than what he's used to facing. Lastly, Wentz needs to improve his anticipation on throwing receivers open. There weren't enough times where he was able to read the coverage and put the ball into space for his receiver. Too often in the games I watched he was waiting for his receiver to get open downfield before letting the ball fly, or taking the checkdown. That's fine in the FCS, but against an NFL defense Wentz will need to take this next step and be able ot pick up big chunks of yardage through the air to be successful for his team and in fantasy.