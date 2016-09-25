Analysis

Carson Wentz continues to wow as Eagles pummel Steelers

Published: Sep 25, 2016 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Judy_Battista_1400x1000
Judy Battista

NFL.com Columnist

PHILADELPHIA -- On the opposite sideline was the player to whom Carson Wentz is most often compared, but Ben Roethlisberger was too preoccupied with the Pittsburgh Steelers' own offense to admire a play that would have looked so familiar to him.

Early in the third quarter, Wentz, the rookie phenom who would not even be playing had Teddy Bridgewater's knee injury not set in motion the series of events that thrust Wentz into his star turn, put on a display of all the things coaches yearn to see in young quarterbacks and all the things he shares with Roethlisberger. With a Steelers defender approaching, Wentz scrambled away from pressure, moving out of the pocket to extend the play while keeping his eyes up the field. Then he spotted Darren Sproles a few yards upfield along the sideline. While fading to his right and still on the run, Wentz floated a feathery pass that dropped into Sproles' hands and he took it the rest of the way for a touchdown.

Wentz didn't see the end of Sproles' touchdown, because center Jason Kelce had already come running over to celebrate and jumped in front of his face. Coach Doug Pederson, whom Sproles was standing directly in front of, said it unfurled as if in slow motion. What Wentz missed was just one play in a jaw-dropping 34-3 whipping of the Pittsburgh Steelers, that represented the worst loss for the Steelers since 1989. Wentz, whose 23-of-31 passing, 301 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions would have looked even better but for a handful of drops, is the first rookie in NFL history without an interception in his first 100 pass attempts to begin a career.

That Wentz was supposed to be Sam Bradford's apprentice this season, that he missed most of the preseason with a rib injury to forestall a complete evaluation, is long forgotten, along with Bradford himself, Chip Kelly, the exorbitant haul the Eagles gave up to move into position to draft Wentz and all the stops and starts since Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid. The future has come at the Eagles fast -- it is just a month old now -- and it is big and strong with a charming story that originates at a small school, nearly made a detour into commercial real estate and has made its first stop at 3-0, atop the NFC East.

"Back then circumstances were completely different," Pederson said, when asked how Wentz was a blown-out knee in Minnesota away from not even dressing this season. "We saw glimpses of it in the spring during OTAs, saw it even in camp prior to his injury. I just think given the opportunity, and when you make the decision you make the decision. Knowing that you have to trust your coaches; I have to trust myself. I don't want to say that I have to call a perfect game, but I want to call plays that are beneficial for him and the offense. I still think the sky is the limit with him. He'll get better with every rep that he takes."

Pederson said the draw-it-up-in-the-dirt play to Sproles is the kind of thing the Eagles saw in Wentz's tape from North Dakota State. That his preternatural poise and headiness has translated so fluidly, so quickly, to the NFL is what is so surprising. The Eagles had the best of intentions in their initial plan to sit Wentz behind Bradford and Chase Daniel -- they wanted to ease him into the NFL, to allow him to adjust to the elevated level of competition without bearing the weight of expectation of a frequently desperate fan base. What they couldn't have known until he was already in the middle of it, though, is that Wentz also came equipped with the steadiness that Roethlisberger showed in his rookie season. The Eagles would happily take the same kind of results -– Roethlisberger went 13-0 as a starter that year, and the Steelers went to the AFC Championship Game.

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin called Wentz "awesome," but he also praised how the Eagles are handling him. On Sunday, Pederson called a series of misdirection screens. The Eagles have also remained consistently aggressive in their play-calling, which plays into Wentz's style. He has the ability to run -- he said he almost did on the Sproles play -- but he prefers to pass.

"I always want to be a thrower first," Wentz said. "Even when a play breaks down, I'm always looking [to throw] because that's where the big plays are happening. If I scramble I might get 5, 10, 15, 20 yards, but I'm not that fast. I always want to get it to the guys that can make plays."

Frank Reich, the Eagles' offensive coordinator, has been entrusted with Wentz's development. After the game Sunday, he said that sometimes the hardest thing is handling success, in keeping a level head. That will certainly get a test now -- the Eagles have a bye at 3-0 before games against the Lions and Redskins, giving the fans who still wear Michael Vick jerseys ample time to get to a store. Reich admitted he is always afraid of a team losing its edge.

Pederson preaches, nearly constantly since the spring, the need to follow the process. But the reality is that those who have come to know Wentz best think there will be more plays like the 73-yard toss and run by Sproles, which showed off Wentz's pocket awareness and his touch.

"We all know that's what we were expecting from Carson," Reich said. "We didn't see it in the first two games, because he didn't have to. Everything was in the pocket. I think there is a lot more of that in there."

Around the locker room, it is clear that his teammates think so, too.

Defensive end Brandon Graham said he believes in Wentz because he has seen him in practice and the only difference now is that everybody else will see what he has seen.

"This young quarterback we have," Brent Celek said. "He's inspiring me. He's bringing some youth back to me. The guy is playing better than anybody on offense."

As the Eagles' locker room cleared out Sunday night, Pederson repeated to reporters a few more times how young the season is. A victory over a very good Steelers team, a team widely regarded as a Super Bowl contender was, Pederson conceded, a good benchmark. It gives his players a little glimpse of the results of the belief he wants them to have, that if they do their jobs, good things will happen. The Eagles have had these moments before -- remember the mania surrounding Kelly's inaugural season, when the Eagles won the division and the season was spent trying to divine the secrets of Kelly's smoothies? The Eagles will try hard to tamp down that level of hype over the next two weeks and they will probably fail. It wasn't just excitement apparent in the Eagles' locker room as general manager Howie Roseman, responsible for the trade to draft Wentz and then the trade to jettison Bradford, shepherded kids around. It was an eagerness to see what comes next.

"We say, you don't have to be a hero," Reich said of his conversations with Wentz. "You don't have to make the miraculous throw."

Too late.

Follow Judy Battista on Twitter at @judybattista

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

RB Index: Five running backs I trust most in NFL Divisional Round

Trust -- especially in those who have the ball in their hands -- goes a long way at this point of the season. Today, Maurice Jones-Drew lists the five running backs playing in this weekend's Divisional Round whom HE trusts most.
news

Offseason QB market preview: Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa, Derek Carr among compelling names

What's in store for the NFL's offseason quarterback market? Gregg Rosenthal anticipates more activity this time around, with juicy names like Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and Derek Carr up for potential relocation.
news

Derek Carr trade? Potential landing spots for the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback

With the Las Vegas Raiders in a transitional state, could Derek Carr be traded this offseason? Marc Sessler explores potential landing spots for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.
news

NFL Power Rankings, Divisional Round: Bills booming after Josh Allen's historic night 

The Bills, Chiefs and Rams all cruised into the Divisional Round, but only one of them moved up in Dan Hanzus' NFL Power Rankings. See where all 14 team playoff teams rank after Round 1 of the 2021 postseason.
news

Josh Allen, Deebo Samuel, Joe Burrow among NFL statement-makers during Super Wild Card Weekend

The opening weekend of the 2021 NFL Playoffs provided a series of inspiring opening statements. Whose contributions stood out the MOST? Adam Schein spotlights nine individuals.
news

Aura of uncertainty surrounds Cowboys following quick playoff exit

Where do the Cowboys go from here? Jim Trotter senses uncertainty around the franchise in the wake of a mistake-laden playoff loss to the 49ers.
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend: Biggest winners and losers from Saturday's games

The opening day of Super Wild Card Weekend saw the Bengals and Bills advance, while the Raiders and Patriots were sent home. Judy Battista lists winners and losers from the first day of the postseason.
news

RB Index: Who is the NFL's next great running back? Plus, the final top-15 rankings at the position

Who is the NFL's NEXT great running back? Maurice Jones-Drew has his eye on one bruising rusher who could be poised for a monster season in 2022. Plus, a final ranking of the top 15 RBs of this season.
news

NFL rookie rankings: Ja'Marr Chase, Micah Parsons headline top 25 after transcendent regular season

With the 2021 NFL regular season in the books, Daniel Jeremiah provides a final ranking of the top 25 rookies. Who claims the No. 1 spot: Cowboys LB Micah Parsons or Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase?
news

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend bold predictions: Mac Jones outduels Josh Allen; Bengals win in double OT

Will Mac Jones fuel a Patriots upset by outdueling Josh Allen? Which team prevails in a double-overtime classic: Bengals or Raiders? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend.
news

2021 NFL playoffs: X-factor for each of the 14 teams

As we head into the 2021 NFL playoffs, who is poised to emerge in this searing tournament spotlight? Bucky Brooks identifies one X-factor for each of the 14 postseason teams.
news

Super Wild Card Weekend game picks: Cowboys edge past 49ers; Rams cruise by reeling Cardinals

 What can we expect in the latest installment of a classic playoff rivalry between the Cowboys and 49ers? Who'll win the rubber match between the Rams and Cardinals? Gregg Rosenthal makes his picks for every NFL game on Super Wild Card Weekend. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW