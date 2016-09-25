Carson Wentz continues to wow as Eagles pummel Steelers

Pederson said the draw-it-up-in-the-dirt play to Sproles is the kind of thing the Eagles saw in Wentz's tape from North Dakota State. That his preternatural poise and headiness has translated so fluidly, so quickly, to the NFL is what is so surprising. The Eagles had the best of intentions in their initial plan to sit Wentz behind Bradford and Chase Daniel -- they wanted to ease him into the NFL, to allow him to adjust to the elevated level of competition without bearing the weight of expectation of a frequently desperate fan base. What they couldn't have known until he was already in the middle of it, though, is that Wentz also came equipped with the steadiness that Roethlisberger showed in his rookie season. The Eagles would happily take the same kind of results -– Roethlisberger went 13-0 as a starter that year, and the Steelers went to the AFC Championship Game.