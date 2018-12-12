 Skip to main content
Carson Wentz (back) not expected to play vs. Rams

Published: Dec 12, 2018 at 03:18 AM
Kevin Patra

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz won't practice Wednesday due to a back injury, and the team could ultimately shut down the starting quarterback for the rest of the 2018 season.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Wentz is not expected to play Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams, per a source informed of the decision. Rapoport adds that given the timing of the back issue, Wentz might not play again in 2018. The Eagles are still gathering information on his health.

Wentz dealt with a back injury earlier in the season. The team believed it was under control, but it flared up again this week. Coach Doug Pederson noted Wednesday the back soreness did not occur during Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

With the 6-7 Eagles still owning an outside shot at the playoffs, losing Wentz for this week is a blow. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will take over under center. Foles started the first two games of the season as Wentz returned from a torn ACL, completing 65 percent of his passes with one touchdown and one interception as the Eagles started 1-1.

If the Eagles play it safe and shut down Wentz for the season, they'll need Foles to recapture his postseason magic from a year ago to keep their waning playoff hopes alive.

The back injury is the latest in a string of issues for Wentz, who played through a rib injury early in his rookie campaign (missed preseason games) and suffered a season-ending ACL tear last December.

