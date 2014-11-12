Carson Palmer was wired for sound when he tore ACL

Sunday started out like any other game day for Carson Palmer. It ended with a torn ACL and a long night in which he "cried like a baby."
Palmer was wired for sound during Sunday's fateful game against the Rams. The footage, which can be seen on NFL NOW, tells the story of a routine work day suddenly interrupted by a career-altering moment. It's not easy to listen to Palmer's anguished voice after he collapses to the turf in pain.
Palmer deserves serious credit for handling the aftermath of this crushing setback in about as professional a manner as we've ever seen.
