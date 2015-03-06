Carson Palmer says technology has changed recovery from injury

Published: Mar 06, 2015 at 05:32 AM

By Bill Bradley, contributing editor

How has the rehabilitation from major knee injuries changed in the past nine years? Dramatically, if you ask Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer.

On Thursday, Palmer talked with the Phoenix-area media about his recovery from the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee he suffered during the 2014 season. Palmer said his rehab is going well and he expected to be ready for training camp, if not the team's off-season training activities beginning in May.

It marked the second time he faced such an injury. He suffered torn ACL and MCL on the first pass play of the playoffs in 2006 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Palmer continually explained Thursday how technology since then has changed so much in less than decade. He said many of the tests and exercises he went through in 2006 have been deemed obsolete. He details those changes in the video above.

