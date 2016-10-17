Carson Palmer says cramping led to early exit in win

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer made an early exit in Monday's 28-3 victory over the New York Jets after suffering from cramping, he said after the game.
Drew Stanton came on to replace Palmer late in the fourth quarter after the veteran quarterback started to experience cramps as a result of being dehydrated. The Cardinals initially described the injury as a hamstring strain
Palmer said he wasn't worried about his health moving forward.
"Nah. Nah. Just cramping," Palmer told reporters. "A number of long, long-play drives, just a little dehydration, a little cramp."
Palmer's last throw before his exit was a beautiful nine-yard touchdown toss to Michael Floyd to give the Cardinals their final points of the night.
The Arizona starting quarterback completed 23 of his 34 throws along with the one touchdown. His solid performance gave the team a much-needed boost following a 2-3 start.
It's fair to wonder if Palmer could have returned if it was a tighter contest. With the Cardinals up four possessions in the fourth quarter, there was no need to risk putting him back in.