Around the NFL

Carson Palmer remains in concussion protocol

Published: Oct 04, 2016 at 10:07 AM

Carson Palmer's status for Thursday Night Football is up in the air.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the quarterback was at the team facility Tuesday, but remains in concussion protocol and is still taking tests. Palmer suffered the concussion in the fourth quarter of Arizona's Week 4 loss to the Rams and backup quarterback Drew Stanton threw two interceptions in a short relief appearance.

It's a short turnaround for the Cards, who will have to travel to San Francisco on Wednesday for Thursday night's game. So the expectations that Palmer will be available to play remain low. However, earlier in the day, Arians said on a conference call that there is still a "chance he could play."

Either way, Arizona needs a win this week in the worst way. The Cardinals' juggernaut offense from 2015 has stalled through the first quarter of the season and the team sits with the 49ers in the NFC West cellar with a 1-3 record. A loss to lowly San Francisco, with or without their starting quarterback, would sink a promising season to depths from which it may never return.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos select D-III OL Quinn Meinerz at No. 98

The Denver Broncos grabbed one of the higher-rated yet lesser-known prospects before the end of Day 2, selecting Quinn Meinerz with the No. 98 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It makes Meinerz just the fifth Division-III player selected in the top 100 all-time.
news

Packers trade up to select Clemson WR Amari Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers will be throwing to another A. Rodgers in 2021. The Green Bay Packers traded up to the No. 85 slot to select Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. The Pack shipped pick Nos. 92 and 135 to the Titans to grab the wideout.
news

49ers select Ohio State RB Trey Sermon after trading up with Rams

The 49ers acquired the No. 88 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Rams in exchange for pick Nos. 117 and 121. San Francisco used the pick to draft Ohio State running back Trey Sermon.
news

Vikings select QB-turned-LB Chazz Surratt at No. 78

The Vikings selected one of the NFL draft's most unusual prospects Friday in North Carolina linebacker Chazz Surratt, who took a highly unique path to the NFL in making a switch from QB to LB halfway through his college career.
news

Texans select QB Davis Mills with their first pick of 2021 NFL Draft

The Texans used their first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to add to their uncertain quarterback room. Houston selected Stanford's Davis Mills in the third round Friday with the No. 67 overall pick.
news

Vikings select Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond No. 66 overall

The Minnesota Vikings selected Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond with the No. 66 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Buccaneers select Florida QB Kyle Trask at No. 64 overall

The defending champions might have their signal-caller of the future. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Florida quarterback Kyle Trask with the No. 64 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Cardinals select Purdue WR Rondale Moore at No. 49

The Arizona Cardinals selected Purdue's Rondale Moore in the second round with the No. 49 overall selection Friday, adding a diminutive but explosive wide receiver to the offensive weapons surrounding ascendant quarterback Kyler Murray.
news

Browns trade up to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in second round

The Browns traded up with the Panthers to draft Notre Dame linebacker ﻿Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah﻿ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.
news

Chargers select FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr. at No. 47

The Chargers selected Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman at No. 46

The Bengals got some protection for Joe Burrow on Day 2 of the 2021 NFL Draft. Cincinnati selected Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman with the No. 46 overall pick.
news

Raiders trade up to select TCU safety Trevon Moehrig 

The Raiders traded up with the 49ers to grab TCU Trevon Moehrig in the second round. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW