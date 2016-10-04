Carson Palmer remains in concussion protocol

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters that the quarterback was at the team facility Tuesday, but remains in concussion protocol and is still taking tests. Palmer suffered the concussion in the fourth quarter of Arizona's Week 4 loss to the Rams and backup quarterback Drew Stanton threw two interceptions in a short relief appearance.
It's a short turnaround for the Cards, who will have to travel to San Francisco on Wednesday for Thursday night's game. So the expectations that Palmer will be available to play remain low. However, earlier in the day, Arians said on a conference call that there is still a "chance he could play."
Either way, Arizona needs a win this week in the worst way. The Cardinals' juggernaut offense from 2015 has stalled through the first quarter of the season and the team sits with the 49ers in the NFC West cellar with a 1-3 record. A loss to lowly San Francisco, with or without their starting quarterback, would sink a promising season to depths from which it may never return.