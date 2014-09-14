Carson Palmer out for Cardinals vs. Giants

Palmer was deemed inactive Sunday morning, the team announced. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Palmer tested his shoulder out and couldn't go.
On Friday coach Bruce Arians called the injury a "nerve thing" and was optimistic about Palmer playing, but after testing it out in pregame, the quarterback will miss his first game as a Cardinal.
Drew Stanton is getting the start. The former second-round pick hasn't thrown a pass in a regular season game since December 2010.
Stanton, 30, has four career starts, all with the Detroit Lions from 2009-2010. The quarterback has a 2-2 record in those games.
Arians has repeatedly said he trusts the backup quarterback to run his system without hindrance.
