Around the NFL

Carson Palmer, Larry Fitzgerald to sit out HOF Game

Published: Jul 22, 2017 at 08:46 AM

The Arizona Cardinals will take the field in Canton without their two senior members on offense.

Coach Bruce Arians told reporters Saturday that neither Carson Palmer nor Larry Fitzgerald will play in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio on August 3.

Arians did add that his starters will get more reps than usual in the remaining four preseason games.

There's nothing unusual about resting old timers during games that won't at all factor into their roster spot. The preseason is already a divisive exercise for veterans secure in their position with their teams, especially if those vets, like Carson Palmer, have dealt with early-season arm fatigue in recent years.

The Cardinals will likely start backup quarterback Drew Stanton in Palmer's place.

