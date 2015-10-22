Around the NFL

Carson Palmer: John Brown is fastest player in league

Published: Oct 22, 2015 at 05:10 AM

Hearing the Cardinals praise John Brown is nothing new. Arizona has been enamored with Brown since taking him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

The Pittsburgh State product has backed up his teammates' admiration by emerging as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL.

It's now known that Brown belongs with the best and could be a future Pro Bowl wideout. However, the praises keep pouring in.

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer told the team's website that Brown, also known as "Smokey," is the fastest player in the league.

It's hard to argue with Palmer when cornerbacks get burned every week trying to keep up with Brown. Many times defenders are forced to hold Brown just to keep him from scoring on a deep bomb from Palmer.

Brown has created 97 penalty yards this season off three pass interference calls. That's due to Brown's 4.34 40-yard dash speed and Around The NFL's Chris Wesseling recently pointed out in his Week 5 Next Gen Stats recap that Brown reached a speed of 21.03 MPH in a blowout win against the Lions

Palmer threw more compliments at Brown, who has recorded 33 catches for 497 yards and two touchdowns this year.

"He's, surprisingly, a great 50-50 ball guy and we all know that," Palmer said. "We've seen him do it all training camp long. He runs very decisive routes. He catches the ball well. I've said it -- I think he's the fastest player in the league. He's just a very well-rounded player and I expect to see him continue to grow more and more."

Brown had a monster day against the Steelers last week, racking up 10 catches for 196 receiving yards. With defenses focusing on Brown, that has opened up the field for Larry Fitzgerald, who's enjoying a comeback season.

Even Michael Floyd has joined the party with five catches for 50 yards and a touchdown versus the Steelers.

"Smoke had 200 (yards) just because they couldn't cover him," said Bruce Arians when asked if Palmer is forcing the ball to Brown. "But no, (Palmer) has thrown it to Michael (Floyd) on third down. We spread it around as much as any team in the league, so no."

It's safe to say the Cardinals love Brown in the desert.

