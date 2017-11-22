Around the NFL

Carson Palmer, David Johnson won't return this season

Published: Nov 22, 2017 at 08:12 AM

Hope for the return of Carson Palmer and David Johnson in Arizona this season has come to an end.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters his star quarterback, who's dealing with a broken arm, and star running back, who's dealing with a surgically repaired dislocated wrist, will not return from injured reserve this year.

It was a longshot for both to come back this season, especially because of where the Cards sit in the standings. At 4-6, and staring up at both the Rams and Seahawks in their own division and even more teams in the race for wild card spots, the Cardinals now look content to not rush either of the stud players back this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
news

Following long absence, Jets LB C.J. Mosley ready to 'make sure they respect the name again'

C.J. Mosley's played just two games in his two seasons with the Jets, so he's ready to reintroduce himself to "make sure they respect the name again." 
news

NFL Training Camp 2021 primer: Key info, dates, locations

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL's upcoming training camps. 
news

NFL suspends retiring OT Jared Veldheer for six games

﻿The NFL has suspended free-agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for the first six games of the 2021 season, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Veldheer has announced he's retiring. 
news

Meyer: Tim Tebow 'one of 90 trying to make the team' as Jaguars OTAs continue

The Urban Meyer era is very much underway in Jacksonville, and because it's 2021 and Tim Tebow is back in the league, Meyer fielded questions regarding his status Thursday.
news

Daniel Jones: 'It's on all of us' to make Giants offense 'explosive' in 2021

Year 3 is a pivotal time for any young player, particularly at the quarterback position.

The spotlight surrounding 2019 first-round pick ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ was already set to intensify for this very reason, only now the glare is noticeably brighter following the Giants' busy offseason.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news 

The Giants signed third-round CB Aaron Robinson on Thursday, leaving just one of their draft picks to be signed. New York traded up five spots in the third round to select Robinson, who was touted by GM Dave Gettleman as a versatile, sound tackler capable of playing inside or outside.
news

Free-agent RB Todd Gurley visiting Detroit Lions

﻿Todd Gurley﻿ is visiting the Lions and taking a physical Thursday, Tom Pelissero reports. Detroit is home to Gurley's former Rams running mate, quarterback Jared Goff, with whom Gurley teamed to help Los Angeles reach the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW