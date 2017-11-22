Carson Palmer, David Johnson won't return this season

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians told reporters his star quarterback, who's dealing with a broken arm, and star running back, who's dealing with a surgically repaired dislocated wrist, will not return from injured reserve this year.
It was a longshot for both to come back this season, especially because of where the Cards sit in the standings. At 4-6, and staring up at both the Rams and Seahawks in their own division and even more teams in the race for wild card spots, the Cardinals now look content to not rush either of the stud players back this season.