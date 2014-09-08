Around the NFL

Carson Palmer, Cardinals rally to slip past Chargers

Published: Sep 08, 2014 at 07:10 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Arizona Cardinals' defense spent the offseason taking hits. They delivered some Monday night.

The Cardinals squeaked out a thrilling 18-17 comeback victory over the San Diego Chargers in appropriate fashion: blitzing Philip Rivers into submission. Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Bowles doesn't have the talent he once did, but he kept the Chargers off-balance for much of the night with changing formations and lots of pressure.

Rivers ruined a terrific second-half performance with a clunky closing sequence. He let a snap from shotgun get behind him to kill one promising fourth-quarter drive, and then he reacted poorly to pressure on three consecutive plays to effectively end the game. (The first fumble reminded me of this play.) Holding the ball with under two minutes to go, the Chargers only needed about 30 more yards to set up a potential game-winning field goal. Their drive stalled because of pressure.

The Cardinals lost linebacker Karlos Dansby to free agency, defensive tackle Darnell Dockett to injury and linebacker Daryl Washington to suspension over the last six months. On Monday, the entire defense swarmed to the ball to make up for it. (Veteran Larry Foote looked terrific.)

Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer was typically erratic, mixing in beautiful throws with groaners, often on the same drive. But he surprisingly made a lot of plays with his feet and directed two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter with the help of young playmakers John Brown, Andre Ellington and Michael Floyd. Brown's game-winning touchdown was an absolute beauty, and the rookie speedster looks like the NFC's answer to T.Y. Hilton.

Arizona coach Bruce Arians has quickly built up a fiery, fun team in his image. The Cardinals take big swings and they are always interesting. For a franchise with far too little success in the desert, that's serious progress.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" covers the Falcons' impressive offense, RGIII's struggles and recaps all Sunday's Week 1 action.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) expected to play in AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) is expected to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite back spasms, NFL Network's James Palmer reported.

news

Damar Hamlin speaks out for first time since cardiac arrest, expresses gratitude for widespread support

Almost four weeks after suffering a cardiac arrest incident during the Buffalo Bills' Week 17 game, safety Damar Hamlin spoke publically for the first time since the incident to express his gratitude in a video made in collaboration with the Bills.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Joe Burrow not surprised with consecutive AFC title game appearances: 'I would say that winning is expected'

Having already ended the franchise's 32-year AFC Championship Game drought this time last year, Bengals QB Joe Burrow isn't surprised or overwhelmed by the consistent success that's coincided with his arrival.

news

Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: Bengals have always been a 'rah-rah team' but they back it up

Kansas City wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster says the Bengals have been a "rah-rah team" ever since he entered the NFL.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in 49ers-Eagles in NFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

news

Falcons name Ryan Nielsen as new defensive coordinator

The Atlanta Falcons on Friday named Ryan Nielsen as the team's new defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Bengals-Chiefs in AFC Championship Game

NFL.com's Kevin Patra breaks down five things to watch for when the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Kanas City Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

news

Championship Sunday injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for 49ers-Eagles and Bengals-Chiefs on Championship Sunday.

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol, won't participate in Pro Bowl Games

Tua Tagovailoa remains in the league's concussion protocol and will be unable to partake in the league's all-star game as a result, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Friday.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to start in AFC title game vs. Bengals despite high ankle sprain

As expected, Patrick Mahomes will start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals despite a high ankle sprain. "He looks good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Friday of Mahomes. "He's moving around good."

news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryans emerging as top candidate for Texans' head coaching job

DeMeco Ryans is spending the week preparing for his team's biggest game to date. He might soon be packing his belongings for a new club entirely. The 49ers DC has emerged as a top candidate for the Texans' head coaching job.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE