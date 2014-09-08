Carson Palmer, Cardinals rally to slip past Chargers

Rivers ruined a terrific second-half performance with a clunky closing sequence. He let a snap from shotgun get behind him to kill one promising fourth-quarter drive, and then he reacted poorly to pressure on three consecutive plays to effectively end the game. (The first fumble reminded me of this play.) Holding the ball with under two minutes to go, the Chargers only needed about 30 more yards to set up a potential game-winning field goal. Their drive stalled because of pressure.