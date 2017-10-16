Carson Palmer among best upgrades for your 'Madden' team

You see, back in the day, me and the boys had a pretty competitive and serious Madden league we did over at my house. We kept stats and records on a yellow, beer-stained legal pad that I kept under lock and key. And we did have one rule though. You had to use your favorite team. Which was great some years, and awful the next. (Also a little confusing because the Dipaolo twins are Bears fans.) But that was the rule. We didn't want anybody just to claim he (or she) was a St. Louis fan once they became the best offense in the world.