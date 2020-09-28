Carroll upset by Trysten Hill's twisting of Carson's leg: 'He really hurt him'

The Seahawks scored another exciting and impressive win Sunday, but it came at a cost.

Seattle lost running back Chris Carson to a knee injury that coach Pete Carroll said Monday was a first-degree strain. Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill wrapped up Carson's legs from behind before rolling over them late in the fourth quarter, appearing to twist Carson's leg well after the running back was down, resulting in an injury that has angered Carroll and his players.

"I was really pissed about that one," Carroll said, via ESPN 710's Jessamyn McIntyre. ... "He really hurt him."

Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright took to Twitter to voice his anger with the play, calling it "clearly intentional" and asking for a harsher punishment for Hill. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Hill will likely be fined but not suspended for the act.

Carroll said the Seahawks will have to see how Carson's knee responds during the week.

Safety Jamal Adams also exited Sunday's contest with a groin injury that Carroll also described as a first-degree strain, which the coach said the Seahawks will take day to day.

Though they were able to hang on for the win, the Seahawks clearly missed Adams late in Sunday's game. His replacement, ﻿Ryan Neal﻿, made the game-sealing interception only after ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ managed to stay upright after he was nearly sacked by ﻿Benson Mayowa﻿ and was forced to heave a prayer to the end zone.