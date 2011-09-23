Carroll slams report of front-office strife as irresponsible

Seattle coach Pete Carroll strongly refuted an online report about strife in the Seahawks' front office between Carroll and general manager John Schneider.
Carroll said Friday that Pro Football Weekly's video report was "just weak." Carroll said the team hadn't been contacted before the video report aired on Friday morning.
"I think it's extraordinarily irresponsible," Carroll told the Seattle Times. "It's inaccurate, it's lazy and I wouldn't believe a word they said."
Before addressing the media, Carroll and Schneider even mocked the report by walking off the field arm-in-arm, according to the newspaper.
"John and I are as close you could get," Carroll said. "I've never been any closer to anybody I've ever worked with. And every decision we make, we make together."
Carroll and Schneider both joined the 0-2 Seahawks before last season. Each has regularly commented about how well they work together.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.