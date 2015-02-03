Carroll: Sherman might not need Tommy John surgery

Pete Carroll is backtracking on his statement that Seattle Seahawks corner Richard Sherman would need Tommy John surgery.
A day after saying his All-Pro corner would need the elbow surgery most commonly used on baseball pitchers, Carroll said on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle that he "might have been misled" on the need for Sherman to undergo the ligament-replacement procedure, per ESPN.com.
"He's not a pitcher, and he's not a left-hander. Sherm might not have to have that kind of surgery," he said. "If he was a thrower he would."
The corner suffered ulnar nerve damage after being hit in the second half of the NFC Championship Game by teammate Kam Chancellor.
Carroll didn't elaborate on what type of procedure -- if any -- Sherman would undergo this offseason.
