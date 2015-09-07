Carroll: Seahawks not interested in Chancellor trade

Don't look for the Seattle Seahawks to unload disgruntled strong safety Kam Chancellor, who has begun to draw trade feelers from other teams in the past week.
Asked about fielding phone calls for Chancellor, coach Pete Carroll responded Monday, via the Associated Press, "We're really not interested in talking to them about that, so we don't."
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access that the Seahawks do not want to trade Chancellor and have resisted several phone calls from teams such as the New York Giants.
The front office won't meet Chancellor's demands for a raise because they don't want to set a precedent with three years remaining on the Pro Bowl safety's contract.
The ball is in Chancellor's court. The key day is Tuesday, as the Seahawks begin game week practice on Wednesday.
If Chancellor doesn't end his holdout by Wednesday morning, Rapoport advises, don't expect to see him in the season opener.
In which case, Carroll insisted Monday that his team is "ready to go" with Dion Bailey opposite free safety Earl Thomas at St. Louis on Sunday.