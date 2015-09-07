Around the NFL

Carroll: Seahawks not interested in Chancellor trade

Published: Sep 07, 2015 at 01:29 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Don't look for the Seattle Seahawks to unload disgruntled strong safety Kam Chancellor, who has begun to draw trade feelers from other teams in the past week.

Asked about fielding phone calls for Chancellor, coach Pete Carroll responded Monday, via the Associated Press, "We're really not interested in talking to them about that, so we don't."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed on Monday's edition of NFL Total Access that the Seahawks do not want to trade Chancellor and have resisted several phone calls from teams such as the New York Giants.

The front office won't meet Chancellor's demands for a raise because they don't want to set a precedent with three years remaining on the Pro Bowl safety's contract.

The ball is in Chancellor's court. The key day is Tuesday, as the Seahawks begin game week practice on Wednesday.

If Chancellor doesn't end his holdout by Wednesday morning, Rapoport advises, don't expect to see him in the season opener.

In which case, Carroll insisted Monday that his team is "ready to go" with Dion Bailey opposite free safety Earl Thomas at St. Louis on Sunday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jacoby Brissett hasn't 'lost trust' in himself despite three crushing interceptions in Browns losses

In each of Cleveland's losses, Jacoby Brissett has thrown a backbreaking interception, and they've all come within the final three minutes of regulation.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Cowboys' Jason Peters ready for return to Philly: Eagles fans 'pride themselves on being nasty'

Jason Peters spent more than a decade in Philadelphia, so he knows Eagles fans quite well and what he's in for this weekend in a highly anticipated showdown between NFC East rivals.

news

Colts sticking with rookie Bernhard Raimann at LT despite poor debut: 'He's got a lot of upside'

Bernhard Raimann's debut as a starter could've gone better, but the Colts aren't fazed by Raimann's showing, instead showing their support by keeping him in the lineup.

news

'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Micah Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Eagles.

news

Aaron Rodgers (thumb) sits out of Packers practice; LaFleur not concerned about QB's Sunday status

Aaron Rodgers said his thumb was sore from the final hit he took in the loss to the Giants. A day later, the QB is sitting out of Packers practice. Fear not, Packers fans: Matt LaFleur told reporters he isn't worried about Rodgers' status.

news

Week 6 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Ravens rookie LB David Ojabo (Achilles) returns to practice

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that rookie David Ojabo and fellow outside linebacker Tyus Bowser returned to practice.

news

Kickoff for Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday will be moved back if Mariners force Game 4 in ALDS vs. Astros

The league announced on Wednesday that, if necessary, the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Sunday would move from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. ET start to 5:30 p.m. ET if the Mariners force a Game 4 in Seattle in the American League Divisional Series.

news

Dak Prescott throws at practice, but Cowboys planning to start Cooper Rush vs. Eagles

While Dak Prescott is moving closer to returning to action for the Cowboys, coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that the team his preparing to start Cooper Rush vs. the Eagles in Week 6.

news

Raiders WR Davante Adams issued citation after postgame shove

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with a city ordinance violation, according to a Kansas City (Missouri) Municipal Court public information officer.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE