Carroll: Seahawks considering Kap, RGIII as backup QBs

Speaking to 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday, coach Pete Carroll was asked if the team looked to add either big-name free agent Colin Kaepernick or Robert Griffin III as potential backups.
"We're looking at everybody. We really are," Carroll said, via ESPN.com. "We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys."
Behind Wilson sit undrafted players in Trevone Boykin, Jake Heaps and Skyler Howard. Wilson has never missed a start, but was banged up last season behind a porous offensive line.
RGIII hasn't sniffed a whiff of interest this offseason after a poor, injury-filled season in Cleveland last year.
The Seahawks have been pondered as a destination for Kaepernick this offseason, as the quarterback gets the cold shoulder from the NFL after struggling the past two seasons on the field and his national anthem protests last year.
The Seahawks offense could fit Kaepernick's skill set if he were forced into duty. Seattle has also never been shy about adding outspoken players. Defensive end Michael Bennett even told NFL Network in March that teams should want a leader like Kaepernick on their club.