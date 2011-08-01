Carroll's call at QB will be under microscope

Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 11:48 AM
Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett pleased with Jordan Love's decision-making, accuracy: 'All those things have definitely been better'
As Aaron Rodgers' disharmony with the Packers carries on and whether the all-time great will return or not remains an unknown, Jordan Love has been getting needed experience and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a fan of what he's seen in particular aspects of Love's burgeoning game.
Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen: 'I don't think' Tom Brady was 100% last year
Tom Brady was undoubtedly the difference in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl march last season. And he wasn't even at his best. Buccaneers QBs coach Clyde Christensen says he doesn't think TB12 was 100% last year because of a nagging knee injury.