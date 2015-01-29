Around the NFL

Carroll: Russell Wilson's contract won't mean rebuild

Published: Jan 29, 2015
Chris Wesseling

PHOENIX -- Whether the Seattle Seahawks win or lose Super Bowl XLIX, they will face a quarterback-contract predicament similar to the one that forced the Baltimore Ravens to reconstruct their championship roster during the 2013 offseason.

Russell Wilson is expected to become the NFL's highest-paid player when the Seahawks sign him to a well-deserved contract extension in the coming months, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Appearing at Thursday's press conference, coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism that his organization can avoid the salary-cap repercussions that gutted the Ravens' defense when Joe Flacco was rewarded with the league's richest contract.

"They had to have a big sea change in their football team because of the financial aspect of that," Carroll said. "We don't anticipate that. We think we're structured in a way that we can hold on."

Carroll added that general manager John Schneider has devoted a "tremendous amount of effort into the long view," with the intention of maintaining a nascent dynasty.

The Seahawks will be tasked with "some really difficult decisions" in the offseason, Carroll acknowledged.

This is not a new dilemma. Coming off last year's Super Bowl victory, Seattle jettisoned veteran defenders Red Bryant and Chris Clemons and allowed Brandon Browner, Golden Tate, Clinton McDonald and Walter Thurmond to walk via free agency.

Carroll and Schneider will face similar decisions with impending free agents Byron Maxwell, Malcolm Smith, Kevin Williams and potential cap casualties such as Zach Miller.

The Seahawks have built an uncommonly deep and talented roster with a considerable competitive advantage of Wilson's minuscule contract.

As is customary in professional sports, staying on top is a greater challenge than getting to the top.

