Around the NFL

Carroll: Run-first approach doesn't 'limit' QB Wilson

Published: Mar 10, 2020 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Seattle Seahawks' insistence on handing the ball off to running backs with glaring persistence has become somewhat of a lightning rod topic among 12s.

The team's commitment to a run-run-pass play sequence even had some fans turning on coach Pete Carroll, who once wore some of the thickest plot-armor among NFL coaches.

Hate it or love it, Carroll doesn't plan to change the approach that helped him compile a 100-59-1 record in 10 seasons in Seattle, making the playoffs in all but two of those years.

During an interview with Q13 FOX's Aaron Levine during the combine, Carroll said the offense's struggles in 2019 weren't a product of questionable philosophy, just simply offensive breakdowns that plague any inefficient unit.

"I don't think it puts any limits on the way (Russell Wilson) likes to play," Carroll said of establishing the run, via SeattlePI. "We just got to do it at the right time. We'd like to run the ball in the fourth quarter when we're killing people. We weren't able to do that as much as we'd like to because the games were so close this year."

The Seahawks have leaned heavily on Russell Wilson's magician-like powers to dig them out of many long down-and-distance situations when the run game was stymied on early downs. In today's NFL, with analytics consistently showing the benefit of passing on first downs, and the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl with a pass-first offense, Carroll remains committed to pounding the rock to set up Wilson's deep shots.

Carroll once again rebuffed the notion that he should put the ball in his MVP-caliber QB's hands more often.

"The whole idea is to put it together to give him the best opportunities to strike you dead in the passing game," Carroll said. "There's nobody over the last handful of years better throwing the ball down the field than Russell and more effective than Russell. We just want to find more ways for him to take advantage of that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints releasing QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

The New Orleans Saints are set to release QB Blake Bortles despite signing the former No. 3 overall pick to a reserve/future contract in January. The release comes following the team's re-signing of Jameis Winston and addition of veteran Andy Dalton.
news

Free-agent safety Tyrann Mathieu visiting Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints bring the Honey Badger home? NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ is visiting the Saints facility while he's in New Orleans with family and friends
news

Rob Gronkowski 'not ready to commit' to decision on football future yet

Tom Brady's unretiring led to the presumption that the quarterback's BFF, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿, would likewise return to the Buccaneers. Gronk isn't ready to declare his intentions -- at least, not just yet.
news

Ron Rivera: Commanders 'should be ascending' after acquiring QB Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera says the addition of QB Carson Wentz coinciding with his third year as Commanders coach should mean the club takes the next step in 2022.
news

Frank Gore's professional boxing debut announced for May 14

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
news

Bobby Wagner joined Rams to 'be close to home,' where playing Seahawks will be 'cherry on top'

Linebacker Bobby Wagner isn't the newest Los Angeles Ram solely because of two shots at revenge against the Seattle Seahawks, but it certainly didn't hurt the Rams' chances of landing him.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 4

Longtime Steelers QB Josh Dobbs had a tryout with the Ravens on Monday. Plus, news on roster moves and draft pick visits. 
news

Saints add second 2022 first-round draft pick in multi-pick trade with Eagles

The Eagles are trading two 2022 first-round picks (No. 16 and 19), a 2022 sixth-round pick (No. 194) to the Saints in exchange for a 2022 first-round selection (No. 18), third-round pick (101) and seventh-round selection (237), as well as a 2023 first-round and 2024 second-round pick. 
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones 'feeling good' as he embarks on pivotal fourth season in New York

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones told reporters Monday that he is "feeling good" after a neck injury ended his 2021 season early.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick compares Matthew Slater's importance on special teams to Tom Brady, Lawrence Taylor

Patriots coach Bill Belichick offers praise to special teams ace ﻿Matthew Slater, who he believes is up there in importance with the likes of Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor. 
news

Peyton Manning advising Russell Wilson on transition to Denver Broncos

From a former Broncos QB to the current one, Peyton Manning is advising Russell Wilson on his transition to Denver after being traded from Seattle. 
news

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Frank Gore told TheSFNiners.com this week that he is planning on signing a one-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers, the team that drafted him, and retiring from the NFL. It's only a matter of time.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW