Carroll: Richard Sherman played 2016 with MCL injury

When the Falconsdropped a 36-burger on Seattle in Saturday's divisional-round romp, it marked the most points allowed by the Seahawks in the postseason since 2011.
So what happened to The Legion of Boom? Atlanta's high-octane offense, for one, but also a string of key injuries to Seattle's once-impervious secondary.
Coach Pete Carroll revealed Monday that All-Pro cornerback Richard Shermanplayed through the pain of an MCL injury for much of the year, per ESPN's Sheil Kapadia. Carroll, however, also told reporters Monday that his star cornerback will not need to undergo surgery.
"He has some regrets about this season," Carroll told reporters.
The injury comes as a surprise since Sherman was not listed on the Seahawks' official injury reports with the ailment.
"Honestly, I didn't even know we didn't report," Carroll said during his Monday news conference, via The News Tribune. "I'm feeling like I screwed that up."
Carroll also noted tha fellow cornerback DeShawn Shead faces a long offseason of rehab after shattering his knee against Atlanta, saying: "He got a really significant injury. It's going to take him a really long time."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport later confirmed that Shead is set for surgery to repair a torn ACL, with a source noting that the cover man is likely looking at an eight-month recovery window. The 28-year-old cornerback is set to become a restricted free agent in March.
Shead was lost in the second half against Atlanta, only thinning a secondary already missing All-Pro safety Earl Thomas. The injuries made a challenging matchup all the more disastrous for Seattle -- and the 'Hawks weren't up for the task.