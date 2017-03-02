Carroll: Rawls, Prosise to compete for starting RB spot

Said Carroll: "You have to look at our games to watch when he was available, which was just a couple. When he was there, he was instrumental. He was fun to have on our side. It was great for (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell) to be able to use him in various ways, and he was very effective. He had long runs, he had long catches, he had tough runs, he ran inside, he ran outside. ... We have no hesitation at all in what we can do with him, we just have to get him available."