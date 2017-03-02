Around the NFL

Carroll: Rawls, Prosise to compete for starting RB spot

Published: Mar 02, 2017 at 05:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Seahawks under Pete Carroll have always preached competition.

That mantra helped Russell Wilson emerge from the pack as a rookie quarterback and the team plans to employ the same approach in Seattle's backfield.

Carroll on Thursday confirmed that Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will engage in an open battle for Seattle's top backfield spot.

"Our team is all about competition," Carroll said from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Every time we come back to camp, it's going to start all over again. Guys have statements of who they are, and then they have to come back and reestablish that and then take it as far as they can. There's nothing in the way of C.J. Thomas Rawls is a terrific player on our team, too, who had a very difficult season and was banged up all year. So those two guys come back to camp really ready to go."

Carroll showed faith in both of his runners on Thursday, but went out of his way to gush about Prosise, the team's third-round pick from 2016. Acknowledging that the second-year runner "carved out a very small (role) so far because he hasn't played very much," Carroll praised the back's versatility as a plus.

"(He) can do the things we'd like him to do, he can do a variety of stuff. He's a running back first. He's a pass catcher. He's a guy that can get out of the backfield as a wide receiver," Carroll said. "... We're getting a wide receiver and a running back, two-guys-in-one in a sense."

Said Carroll: "You have to look at our games to watch when he was available, which was just a couple. When he was there, he was instrumental. He was fun to have on our side. It was great for (offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell) to be able to use him in various ways, and he was very effective. He had long runs, he had long catches, he had tough runs, he ran inside, he ran outside. ... We have no hesitation at all in what we can do with him, we just have to get him available."

Availability was an issue for Rawls, too, who was limited to nine games last season with a fibula injury. Held to 3.20 yards per tote on the year, Rawls finally exploded in the playoffs with 161 yards against the Lions.

Prosise endured issues of his own, missing all but six games with a laundry list of physical woes, prompting Carroll to say of the rookie in January: "I can't tell you that I'm not concerned about C.J. He had trouble through the offseason. He was unavailable to us throughout, and there was a groin and a hammy and a wrist and the scapula thing he had. He has to show it."

On Thursday, Carroll sang a different tune and made it clear that both of his backs will have a chance to carve out major roles in 2017. Considering their many maladies from a season ago, it's likely that neither will be viewed as a luxury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Malcolm Butler agrees to one-year deal with Cardinals

The Cardinals continue to add. This time, they're getting a former Super Bowl hero. CB Malcolm Butler has agreed to terms with Arizona on a one-year deal, the team announced.
news

Joe Flacco joining Eagles to 'help' Jalen Hurts but also 'prove' he can still play

Joe Flacco is with his fourth team in as many years, and again walking into a situation in which he's expected to serve as a veteran backup. The former Super Bowl MVP is determined to offer more to the Eagles than just mentorship for Jalen Hurts.
news

NFL memo announces updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms

All 32 NFL teams received a memo Thursday with updates on the COVID-19 protocols for 2021 draft rooms. The memo reveals relaxed guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
news

Brandon Beane: Bills want contract extension with Josh Allen 'that works for him and works for us'

No quarterback in recent memory has turned his game around as swiftly as Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen﻿. Now, the Bills need to lock down their QB for the long haul.
news

New Falcons TE Lee Smith doesn't view Atlanta as 'no-hope rebuild'

The Falcons have plenty of holes to fill on their top-heavy roster under new GM Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith. At least one new addition, Lee Smith, believes the turnaround could be quick.
news

Marlon Mack confident Colts' loaded backfield can 'make it work' with 'only one ball'

With Marlon Mack, Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines﻿ and ﻿Jordan Wilkins﻿, the Colts backfield is stacked. Touches could be hard to come by for the RB coming off a devastating injury.
news

Patriots OT Trent Brown: Relationship with Raiders 'wasn't a good fit'

Trent Brown helped New England win Super Bowl LIII, which earned him a massive contract with the Raiders. However, the offensive tackle says after leaving the Patriots, "nothing has gone right for me."
news

Patriots OL Justin Herron rescues woman from assault attempt in Arizona park

Patriots lineman Justin Herron and Murry Rogers were honored by the Tempe Police Department in a Wednesday press conference for rescuing a 71-year-old Arizona woman from an alleged sexual assault attempt. 
news

FA pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney visits Browns

The Cleveland Browns hosted edge rusher ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ on a visit, per the league's transaction wire.  
news

Houston Texans promote Greg Grissom to team president

The Houston Texans have a new team president. Houston announced Wednesday afternoon that it has promoted Greg Grissom, formerly the Texans' senior vice president of development, to president.
news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton signs one-year, $10M deal to stay in Indy

﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ is staying with the Colts. The veteran receiver is expected to sign a one-year deal to remain in Indy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Jaguars sign QB C.J. Beathard to two-year, $5M deal 

The Jaguars added depth to their QB room. Ian Rapoport reports that Jacksonville is expected to sign former 49ers QB ﻿C.J. Beathard﻿.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW