Carroll on Sherman outburst: He's 'being competitive'

Why did Richard Sherman toss his helmet in an outbust of emotion on the sideline during the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Atlanta Falcons?
"It was just a miscommunication," Sherman said, via ESPN.com, about a defensive breakdown that led to a 36-yard touchdown catch by Julio Jones. "(Safety) Kelcie (McCray) hasn't been in the defense that long. We tried to make a new adjustment, and it was just a miscommunication. Frustrating play."
He added: "It's just the adjustment we make, the calls we make. ... "Things didn't get communicated the correct way, and that's how it happens."
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters Monday he wished Sherman handled the situation differently, but didn't rebuke the All-Pro cornerback for his actions. He was also proud with the way Sherman's teammates handled the situation.
"He got really emotional. He reacted really strongly, and our guys brought him back in," Carroll said. "He was just being competitive and he didn't want bad things to happen, so he responded. ... What was fantastic was how our guys took care of him and then they made sure to make things right."
It's interesting that Sherman decided to mention the teammate. Kam Chancellor was out with a groin injury, so a blown coverage on a Julio Jones touchdown wasn't completely out of the realm of possibility. Jones' score brought the Falcons to within a touchdown in the third quarter. The Seahawks ended up winning a wild contest, 26-24.
While some people might harp on Sherman here, it's worth mentioning that the number of star cornerbacks who care this much about a touchdown in the third quarter of a game where they're already up 14 points is probably much smaller than the number who don't. That's why we're not surprised to see the Seahawks back on top of the NFC West.