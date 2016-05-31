Carroll on new Eagles defense: 'We don't have to think'

"So everything is simple, but at the same time, it looks complex to an offense," Carroll said. "And that's what we're trying to do: make it hard on them, but easy on us and just flying around, playing fast, not being scared of making mistakes. And you can see (Schwartz's) demeanor. He's all about hanging loose, but at the same time, getting after it. Always be accountable for what you're doing. Like I said, guys are buying into it, we like what we're doing right now, and it's showing in OTAs."