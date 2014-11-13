Carroll on courting Randy Moss: 'That never happened'

Retired pass-catcher Randy Moss said last week that the Seattle Seahawksreached out to him after shopping Percy Harvin to the Jets.
"Thanks for asking that," Carroll said this week, per ProFootballTalk "That never happened. That never happened. Nobody asked that question, and, you know, that's never happened."
Carroll did hint, though, that another high-profile, out-of-work wideout picked up the phone.
"I won't say that I didn't get a call from T.O., though," Carroll said with a laugh, per PFT.
Less humorous has been Seattle's air attack, which misses Harvin and the departed Golden Tate. Crossing the 200-yard passing barrier just twice all year, it's a good thing for Russell Wilson that Marshawn Lynch and the ground game have never looked better this autumn.
