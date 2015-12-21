Around the NFL

Carroll: Michael, Brown will share carries in Week 16

Published: Dec 21, 2015 at 10:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With Marshawn Lynch still rehabbing from last month's sports hernia surgery, the Seahawks are preparing for another dose of ground-and-pound action from their newfound committee of running backs.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday that both Bryce Brown and Christine Michael will share the load in Week 16 against the Rams after the pair combined for 127 of the team's 182 rushing yards in Sunday's wipeout of the devolving Browns.

Michael looked strong against Cleveland, running with more power and explosiveness than Brown, leaving Carroll to say that the enigmatic back, re-signed last week, "cherishes this opportunity more than he ever has," per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

As for Lynch, Carroll was told that "he's making good process" with trainers in the Bay Area, but won't practice this week or be ready for Sunday. The team isn't prepared to say when Beast Mode might return, but the hope in Seattle is that Lynch would be able to help the team come January.

If he can't, Brown and Michael will continue to anchor this attack alongside fullback Derrick Coleman and third-down target Fred Jackson. If Sunday is any indication, the Seahawks will be fine.

