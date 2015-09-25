Carroll: Marshawn Lynch will be game-time decision

The Seattle Seahawks could be without Marshawn Lynch when they try to get in the win column on Sunday.
Lynch, 29, suffered the injury during Sunday night's loss to the Packers. He was limited in practice on Thursday after being held out of practice on Wednesday.
Lynch has gotten off to a relatively slow start, rushing for 114 yards on 33 carries in two Seahawks losses. He has yet to find the end zone, an oddity for a back who has led the league in rushing touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.