Carroll: Jackson could 'play a lot' for 'Hawks in Week 1

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times wrote Monday that coach Pete Carroll sounded "amazed" with the recently signed running back's ability to pick up the playbook.
"He ran the whole offense today," Carroll said of Jackson, per the newspaper. "I don't know how he got it all done, but he got it done in a day."
Carroll noted that Jackson would "play a lot" in Sunday's regular-season opener against the St. Louis Rams, saying: "He's going to give us some real secure play right now coming out of the backfield and doing some things for us that we need some help on."
As Marshawn Lynch's primary backup, Jackson is set to catch balls and pass-block on third down, according to Carroll. After releasing Robert Turbin, the team viewed the 34-year-old Jackson as a better option for that role than the traded-away Christine Michael.
Jackson -- who never reached the playoffs with his old team, the Bills -- now finds himself playing for a high-powered squad coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.
"I couldn't have picked a better place to come to," Jackson said. "... This is the best thing that could have happened to me."