Carroll: 'Hawks LT Okung felt 'something kind of pop' in ankle

Seattle Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung left Thursday night's preseason opener against the San Diego Chargers with a left ankle injury, a disappointing start to the season for a player who has battled health issues during his brief NFL career.
"Russ has got an ankle sprain," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the 24-17 victory, according to The Seattle Times. "It was non-contact, you know. Just felt something kind of pop in there. X-rays were negative and all that, so we'll see what happens. He's real disappointed."
Carroll said the injury was "in the area" of a high ankle sprain and that Okung would have an MRI exam soon. Okung was injured at some point during the Seahawks' first four offensive plays, and he limped off the field under his own power.
"I feel very sorry for him that he has to even deal with this tonight," Carroll said, per The Times. "He has been through so much with all that stuff. The fact that it just happened. He has been practicing beautifully and doing everything full speed and looked great. I can't imagine how that could have happened."