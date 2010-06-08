Carroll getting defensive when it comes to rebuilding Seahawks

Earl Thomas, the 14th overall pick in April's draft, can become a difference-maker in the back end. As a rare safety with corner-like cover skills, he will be able to shadow tight ends and slot receivers in space. In addition, his range allows him to get from the middle of the field to the numbers on deep throws. If he shows the same instincts and awareness that produced 10 interceptions at Texas, the Seahawks' aggressive cover scheme could give opponents fits.