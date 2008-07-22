Carroll gets another opportunity, signs with Jets

The Packers had high hopes for Carroll when they drafted him out of Arkansas, but the defensive back had a mostly disappointing stay in Green Bay. He started 28 games, but struggled mightily at times in coverage and was waived a day after an inconsistent performance against Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2006 season. He broke up three passes and had a sack, but also got burned for two touchdowns, was flagged for pass interference and called for holding.