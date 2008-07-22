Carroll gets another opportunity, signs with Jets

NEW YORK -- The New York Jets signed free-agent defensive back Ahmad Carroll, a former first-round pick of Green Bay who was out of the NFL last season, to a contract Tuesday.
The Jets waived defensive back Nate Lyles to make room on their roster for Carroll, the 25th overall pick in 2004.
The speedy Carroll played this year in the Arena Football League with the Orlando Predators after being waived by Jacksonville in May 2007, two days after he was arrested on weapon and drug charges.
The Jets brought Carroll, 24, in for a visit in December. Though they didn't sign him at that time, they believe his troubles are behind him. He adds another option to a very deep stable of cornerbacks that already includes Darrelle Revis, Justin Miller, David Barrett, Hank Poteat, Andre Woolfolk, Drew Coleman and rookie Dwight Lowery.
The Packers had high hopes for Carroll when they drafted him out of Arkansas, but the defensive back had a mostly disappointing stay in Green Bay. He started 28 games, but struggled mightily at times in coverage and was waived a day after an inconsistent performance against Philadelphia in Week 4 of the 2006 season. He broke up three passes and had a sack, but also got burned for two touchdowns, was flagged for pass interference and called for holding.
He signed with the Jaguars a week later and was on their roster for 11 games, but played in just one for Jacksonville.
Carroll was questioned by Atlanta police in May 2007 after he was identified as someone involved during a disturbance at a restaurant. According to police, Carroll acknowledged he was carrying a 9mm pistol. Police then searched his car and found 11 pink tablets believed to be ecstasy.
He was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon without a license, possession of drugs and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was later released on a $7,000 bond.
