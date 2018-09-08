Carroll doesn't care about reports of Wilson favoritism

"Only that obviously I didn't do a very good job of teaching, because one of the main principles in our teaching is that we're not going to worry about what's happened; all our focus goes on what's coming right now," Carroll said when asked for his reaction to the story Friday, per ESPN. "And so that's a discipline that we learn, and I just haven't taught it well enough. Whether you win or whether your lose or whatever happens, you need to move forward and leave stuff behind and go. So other than that, I don't care about it."