Carroll doesn't care about reports of Wilson favoritism

Published: Sep 08, 2018 at 02:49 AM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was not bothered Friday when asked about a Sports Illustrated report exploring a schism inside Seattle's locker room, telling reporters he prefers to focus on what he can control in the here and now.

The story delved into feelings from anonymous former and current Seahawks that Carroll's locker room has been fractured for some time, and the coach has displayed favoritism toward quarterback Russell Wilson.

"Only that obviously I didn't do a very good job of teaching, because one of the main principles in our teaching is that we're not going to worry about what's happened; all our focus goes on what's coming right now," Carroll said when asked for his reaction to the story Friday, per ESPN. "And so that's a discipline that we learn, and I just haven't taught it well enough. Whether you win or whether your lose or whatever happens, you need to move forward and leave stuff behind and go. So other than that, I don't care about it."

Asked if he has noticed anti-Wilson sentiments in the locker room, Carroll added, "No. No. I haven't. I don't even know what that would mean. I'm going to sound like [Supreme Court nominee Brett] Kavanaugh. I don't know."

Carroll, 66, has reigned as head coach in Seattle for nearly a decade now. The coach oversaw one of the league's most memorable mini-dynasties: the mid-2010s reign of the Legion of Boom. But ever since Carroll's decision to pass instead of run at the end of Super Bowl XLIX, Seattle has seen a downturn, sparking reports of discord and locker-room controversy.

This offseason saw the near-total dissolution of the Legion. Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett are all no longer with the team, while Earl Thomas just reported back after a nasty contract dispute. Still in the building in Seattle's Super Bowl appearances: Bobby Wagner and Wilson.

