 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Carroll: DK Metcalf 'a hair from spectacular' in debut

Published: Aug 12, 2019 at 05:28 PM
Author Image
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

So close, and yet so far. That was how DK Metcalf's quarterback and coach described the first-year wide receiver's debut Thursday night.

The Seattle Seahawks rookie was targeted four times in the box score -- five times if you count a reception called back for an offensive penalty -- and caught one ball for eight yards.

Though his "two" catches came on short routes, Metcalf's debut was characterized by two near misses on Geno Smith deep balls. Both passes slipped just past his fingertips with a defensive back on his hip, one to the right and one to the left. If Smith and Metcalf had connected, the receiver's showing would have been celebrated. Alas, the passes fell incomplete, and the world turned on.

But Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll certainly took notice of Metcalf's proximity to explosive plays.

"He can make a lot of plays," Wilson said Monday. "You saw in the game, he's a fingernail off of two massive, big plays. I think he's going to be really special for us.

"I think, the key for him is, a key for any great, highly touted player and anybody really is to remain humble and keep working. That's just the key. He's got great humility. He's got great poise. He's confident. He's competitive, as you can imagine. He's got all the athletic ability in the world and so it's our job to give him a chance and let him make plays."

Metcalf was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, in part to take over for the retired Doug Baldwin, who, along with Tyler Lockett, was oft on the receiving end of Wilson's many pretty parabolas. In 2018, Wilson ranked third in the league in average completed air yards (7.3) and fifth in intended air yards (9.3), per Next Gen Stats.

Metcalf's two deep incompletions traveled roughly 45 and 35 yards through the air from Smith. The passes fell just past the receiver. When Wilson is throwing those balls, perhaps they'll be right on Metcalf's hands.

"Just a hair from spectacular," Carroll said of Metcalf's performance after Thursday's game. "He's made a couple of those catches before. He clicked heels with the guy and almost got the first one, and the second one was just off his fingertips. You could see that he got behind him, just like we're hoping. He's a big threat."

For the rookie wideout, Thursday's misfires mean there's room for improvement.

"I mean, you know, just got to connect," Metcalf said. "We're going to go back and watch the film and correct our mistakes in our practice."

His next opportunity to connect, possibly with Wilson, comes Sunday when Seattle takes on Minnesota.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh thinks second-year 49ers D-lineman Alfred Collins is 'going to be special'

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area, former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh called out defensive tackleAlfred Collins as the "biggest surprise" of the draft class.

news

Orlando Brown Jr.: Bengals have the 'best pass protection unit in the NFL'

The Cincinnati Bengals improved their blocking in 2025, and left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. believes the unit can be the best pass protection crew in the NFL in 2026.

news

July 15 franchise tag deadline will provide no drama in 2026

July 15 marks the deadline for franchise-tagged players to enter multiyear deals. With George Pickens, whom the Cowboys don't play on extending this year, the only player still on the tag, it will be a quiet day on that front.

news

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of Texans, dead at 89

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans, has died at the age of 89. The Texans announced McNair's passing in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys DE Charles Snowden suspended for first three games of regular season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills RB James Cook wants to do 'something special' for Buffalo: 'It's on us' to get over Super Bowl hump

Bills running back James Cook has fallen in four straight playoffs with Buffalo, but he believes the club controls its path to finally getting over the Super Bowl hump in 2026.

news

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa enters Year 2 with more athleticism, strength: 'It's not even close'

Isaac TeSlaa authored flashes during his rookie season but was mostly quiet. The Detroit Lions are counting on the wideout making more noise in 2026. Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said he's seen a stronger, more athletic TeSlaa this offseason.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-67: All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, veteran Courtland Sutton finally make debuts

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Patriots' Kevin Byard: WR like A.J. Brown 'shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense'

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard compared A.J. Brown's effect on the defense to how he and the Chicago Bears had to manage facing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson twice a year.

news

Tony Romo: My only regret is not winning Cowboys a Super Bowl

Tony Romo spent 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, but had just a 2-4 postseason record as a starting QB.

news

Giants' John Harbaugh not worried about Jaxson Dart protecting himself

Jaxson Dart was checked for concussions multiple times in 2025 and missed two games due to a head injury. New York Giants new coach John Harbaugh doesn't sound worried about the QB protecting himself in Year 2.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to contract extension; Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) says he's 'cleared to do everything'

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.