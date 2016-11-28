Carroll: Bennett 'has a chance to play' vs. Panthers

Seattle's deflating loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday came without Pro Bowl defensive lineman Michael Bennett or All-Pro safety Earl Thomas in the lineup.
Coach Pete Carroll told KIRO-AM on Monday that Bennett "has a chance to play" next Sunday night against the Panthers after missing the past five games with the knee injury he suffered in Week 7, per John Boyle of the team's official website.
"This is the week he should come back," Carroll said of Bennett, while noting that Thomas could also return after suffering a hamstring injury that kept him out of Sunday's loss.
Carroll also expressed optimism that cornerback DeShawn Shead, lineman Damontre Moore and linebackers Brock Coyle and Mike Morgan could all return for a banged-up Seattle defense.
We need to see Bennett and Thomas back at practice first, but Monday's message is a hopeful one for a club looking to get back on track in Week 13.