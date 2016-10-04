Carroll: 2016 Seahawks have 'chance' to be his best yet

"There's a chance," Carroll said, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "I think we have a chance to, because of the experience and great leadership that we have, the development and coming of age of the quarterback, we have our kicking game in order. There's a lot of really good phases of our team that we can count on. We're growing on offense up front with the guys up front on offense, they're doing a good job and pass protection is a big deal to us right now and we'll grow in the running game. I've loved this team all along, I've seen it coming. Just the way they've gone about the work. We have a chance to be really good."