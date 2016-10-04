Around the NFL

Carroll: 2016 Seahawks have 'chance' to be his best yet

Published: Oct 04, 2016 at 04:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Coming off back-to-back hammer-dropping wins, the Seattle Seahawks have shoved their slow start into the rear-view mirror.

With 64 points of offense over their past two weeks, the re-emergence of dangerous tight end Jimmy Graham, and a defense that seems to constantly unearth new contributors, the 'Hawks are working to make good on Kam Chancellor's summertime claim that "it feels like the (Super Bowl) 48 year" all over again.

Coach Pete Carroll did nothing to dim that confidence on Monday, telling reporters that this year's team has the power to be his best Seattle squad yet.

"There's a chance," Carroll said, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. "I think we have a chance to, because of the experience and great leadership that we have, the development and coming of age of the quarterback, we have our kicking game in order. There's a lot of really good phases of our team that we can count on. We're growing on offense up front with the guys up front on offense, they're doing a good job and pass protection is a big deal to us right now and we'll grow in the running game. I've loved this team all along, I've seen it coming. Just the way they've gone about the work. We have a chance to be really good."

The Seahawks struggled offensively in a Week 2 loss to the Rams, but the team on Sunday overcame a rugged Jets run defense by airing out the ball in a showing that resembled Seattle's strong finish of last season. With 309 yards and three touchdowns, Russell Wilson showed no signs of the sprained ankle he's dealt with since the opener and sprained MCL he suffered against the 49ers.

"Offensively we are throwing the ball like we had hoped to, like we had seen last year, and we wanted to come out of that and have the same expertise and confidence in what we are doing, and we feel like that," Carroll said. "And in a game when you play a loaded-up front of guys and you need to throw the ball a little bit more, we did, and that allows the balance to take shape when we need it."

The X-factor this time around is the massive-bodied Graham, who struggled to mesh with Wilson last season, but is now fully aglow with 12 catches for 213 yards over his past two starts. A cornerback's night terror come to life, Graham's uprising makes this attack an entirely different beast to deal with.

We'll know more about this latest incarnation of the Seahawks after they return from their bye to face the white-hot Atlanta Falcons and division-rival Cardinals. With both sides of the ball shining, though, it's Seattle that other teams in the NFC can peer upward at as the class of the conference.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Anthony Lynn commends Lions HC Dan Campbell's 'great leadership,' believes Detroit can 'absolutely win with Jared Goff'

Anthony Lynn is out in Detroit after just one season with the club. The two sides have parted ways following the Lions regular-season finale against the Packers.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) 'getting to that 80% to 85% range'

Jacksonville running back Travis Etienne sustained a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that called for surgery and the conclusion to any first-year promise. Now, he's immersed in a road to recovery and is optimistic of the progress he's made thus far. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 18

The Miami Dolphins on Friday announced their 2022 coaching staff under rookie head coach Mike McDaniel. 
news

Packers bring back veteran assistant Tom Clements as QB coach

The Green Bay Packers announced Friday that they're brining back long-time assistant Tom Clements as quarterbacks coach. Will the move help them retain star QB Aaron Rodgers?
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defenders return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

Updates on roster and coaching moves from around the league. 
news

Rams, Staffords to cover hospital, camera bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley 

Following a fall Wednesday while working at the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl parade that fractured her spine, NFL photographer Kelly Smiley will have her hospital expenses and the replacement of her damaged camera gear covered by the Rams and quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and his wife Kelly. 
news

Broncos announce hires of DC Ejiro Evero, STC Dwayne Stukes, DL coach Marcus Dixon

The Denver Broncos announced Thursday the hiring of Rams assistant Ejiro Evero as their new defensive coordinator.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW