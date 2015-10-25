Carr throws for 3 TDs in Raiders' win

Published: Oct 25, 2015 at 12:40 PM

SAN DIEGO -- Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes, including a 52-yarder to Amari Cooper, and the Oakland Raiders turned two interceptions of Philip Rivers into 10 points on their way to an easy 37-29 victory over the Chargers on Sunday in what could be the last game of the AFC West rivalry played in San Diego.

It was the first meeting of the Raiders (3-3) and Chargers (2-5) since their owners announced plans to build a $1.7 billion stadium in an industrial Los Angeles suburb if they can't get new stadiums in their home markets.

Coming off a bye, the Raiders looked quicker and more efficient. Cooper, the first-round draft pick out of Alabama, caught a short pass from Carr on an inside screen and raced through the defense to give Oakland a 30-3 lead just before halftime.

San Diego made it close with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Copyright 2015 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

