Carr throws for 3 TDs in Raiders' win

SAN DIEGO -- Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes, including a 52-yarder to Amari Cooper, and the Oakland Raiders turned two interceptions of Philip Rivers into 10 points on their way to an easy 37-29 victory over the Chargers on Sunday in what could be the last game of the AFC West rivalry played in San Diego.
Coming off a bye, the Raiders looked quicker and more efficient. Cooper, the first-round draft pick out of Alabama, caught a short pass from Carr on an inside screen and raced through the defense to give Oakland a 30-3 lead just before halftime.
San Diego made it close with three fourth-quarter touchdowns.
