Carr starts at quarterback for Panthers; Testaverde 3rd QB

Published: Nov 04, 2007 at 04:45 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Carolina Panthers started David Carr against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, designating Vinny Testaverde as their emergency, third quarterback.

Carr made third start of the season, after he finished last week's 31-7 loss to Indianapolis when Testaverde aggravated a strained Achilles tendon and couldn't return. Carr has two wins in his career against Tennessee while he was with Houston.

The Panthers also deactivated linebacker Dan Morgan and rookie receiver Dwayne Jarrett.

The Titans deactivated running back Chris Brown for a third straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Rookie running back Chris Henry, who is appealing a four-game suspension by the NFL for a positive test of a banned substance, was active.

