Carr starts at quarterback for Panthers; Testaverde 3rd QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Carolina Panthers started David Carr against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, designating Vinny Testaverde as their emergency, third quarterback.
»
**[Week 9 injury report](http://www.nfl.com/injuries)****| [ Inactives](http://www.nfl.com/fantasy/story?id=09000d5d803dd39c&template=without-video&confirm=true)**
Carr made third start of the season, after he finished last week's 31-7 loss to Indianapolis when Testaverde aggravated a strained Achilles tendon and couldn't return. Carr has two wins in his career against Tennessee while he was with Houston.
The Titans deactivated running back Chris Brown for a third straight game because of a high ankle sprain. Rookie running back Chris Henry, who is appealing a four-game suspension by the NFL for a positive test of a banned substance, was active.
Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press