Carr's back stiffens on team's cross-country flight

Published: Oct 13, 2007 at 10:28 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback David Carr was downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against Arizona after his sore back stiffened on the team's cross-country flight.

Carr had been listed as probable after practicing Friday, but he experienced pain on the flight later that night. He was downgraded before the team's afternoon walkthrough Saturday afternoon. Carr is expected to warm up Sunday morning to determine if he'll play.

If he can't go, coach John Fox will have to decide between 43-year-old Vinny Testaverde or undrafted rookie Matt Moore.

Testaverde was signed Wednesday and has been scrambling to learn the offense and his new teammates. Moore was signed last month after being cut by Dallas, and acknowledged he's been a bit overwhelmed working with the first team in practice.

Carr had replaced Jake Delhomme, who will undergo season-ending elbow surgery.

