Around the NFL

Carr: Marshawn Lynch on Raiders 'would be awesome'

Published: Apr 17, 2017 at 10:28 AM

Consider Derek Carr a fan of the potential Marshawn Lynch-Oakland Raiders experiment.

"I think it would be awesome just to have him around," Carr told NFL Network's Steve Wyche Monday in an interview which aired on Up To The Minute Live. "He's a great teammate from everyone that I've talked to from the couple of Seahawks that we've had on our team. They love him.

"In the short times that I've talked to him and texted with him, those things, just from being in the NFL and knowing him, I love the guy. I would love to play with him. But at the same time, I'm focused on the guys that we have here in this building.

"I have to go in with the mindset that this is the group that has to win the AFC (championship). This is the group that has to win the super bowl. So I'm focused on these guys. But as soon as we add somebody, we'll open our arms and welcome him just like we did with all our family."

With nothing official between the Seahawks and Raiders in place (NFL Network's Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo have reported that Lynch is close to an agreement with Oakland but Seattle still holds Lynch's rights) Carr has far more pressing matters at hand. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said at the end of March that he would start working on a contract extension for Carr after the draft. That event -- April 27-29 in Philadelphia -- is quickly approaching and Carr confirmed that he and his agent, Tim Younger, have been in touch with Raider management.

"I would think (we'll have something done for the start of the season)," Carr told Wyche. "The talk between Mr. McKenzie and my agent Tim Younger have been super positive, super easy. They've laid out a plan when they want to do all of those things. Reggie said himself 'Wait till after the draft.' He told us that. And I said, 'Yea man take care of the team first. I'm the least of your worries. I'm a Raider for life.' That's going to be easy when the time comes. But yea the talks have been great. I anticipate something getting done hopefully even before training camp cause once training camp comes I'm focused on football."

As I've noted in the past, McKenzie needs to be at his best over the next few months. The agreement with Carr is going to be substantial, but crafted in a way that allows the team to sign Khalil Mack to an equally earth-shattering contract. Those players will serve as the bridge to Las Vegas while a player like Lynch would merely help ease the transition.

Carr, who told reporters Monday that he's optimistic Raiders fans will follow the team to Vegas, has the sunny disposition standard for a player about to sign a mega-deal. A new power back on the horizon, a new deal shortly after. What's not to like about being Carr right now?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tyson Alualu's crazy journey back to playing for Steelers

Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu was all set to return to the Jaguars, who drafted him in 2010. But a bout with COVID-19 forced him to delay flying out to sign his contract and in the meantime, he changed his mind and decided to stay in Pittsburgh
news

New Vikings CB Patrick Peterson: Arizona return 'circled' on schedule

In Week 2, Patrick Peterson and the Vikings will face the host Arizona Cardinals as the three-time former All-Pro will look to stymie ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards offense after playing with the team for a decade. 
news

Jay Cutler 'wouldn't play' Justin Fields to begin Bears season

The most prolific passer in Bears history, Jay Cutler, believes in going the conservative route and thinks Chicago should sit Justin Fields at the onset of the upcoming campaign and let veteran Andy Dalton "pull the ship along."
news

School's out for Kwity Paye: Colts first-round DE's sole 'focus on football'

School's out for Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Kwity Paye, a notion that dawned on him during organized team activities this past week, as the No. 21 selection of the 2021 NFL Draft realizes the focus going forward is solely on football. 
news

New Patriots DB Jalen Mills: 'I'm all in with this team'

Versatile former Philadelphia defensive back Jalen Mills was on hand for New England OTAs with plenty of energy and made it clear that he was "all in" when it came to his devotion and approach with his new squad. 
news

Austin Corbett working at center as Rams figure out starting offensive line

Roster turnover has forced the Rams to consider a new option at center, and he might remain their main candidate for the job.
news

Packers TE Robert Tonyan ready to 'win a Super Bowl whenever' Aaron Rodgers returns

Aaron Rodgers' relationship with the Packers has been a dominant storyline throughout the offseason. It's a dynamic that has devolved over several years and manifests in its own ways with different members of the organization. While things might be rocky between the reigning MVP and Green Bay's front office, that doesn't appear to be the case with his teammates.
news

Cowboys TE Schultz on Dak Prescott: 'The ball's coming out the same as it was before the injury'

Dak Prescott isn't yet back at 100 percent, but at least one of his teammates believes he's returning to form as we near June. TE Dalton Schultz came away impressed with his signal-caller after his participation in early Cowboys OTA sessions.
news

Roundup: Jets WR Corey Davis suffers minor shoulder strain in OTAs

Corey Davis suffered what's believed to be a minor shoulder strain during Jets OTAs, Mike Garafolo reports. The renowned Dr. James Andrews is reviewing Davis' scans on Friday, but team doctors believe the receiver will be OK with some rest.
news

Packers happy with Jordan Love's development as he enters second NFL season

If you take a step back and think about it for a moment, we haven't heard all that much about ﻿Jordan Love﻿ since his draft selection sowed seeds of doubt between ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ and the Packers.
news

Lions rookie Penei Sewell admits moving to right tackle 'not that easy'

The selection of Penei Sewell gave the Detroit Lions bookend tackles, but in order to make the bookends work, one is going to have to get used to the other end.
news

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles: 'Even with 22 [returning starters], it's still a different team'

Though Tampa Bay is returning all of its Super Bowl starters, defensive coordinator Todd Bowles stresses that this is a different team that is "starting at the bottom and we're going to work our way back up." 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW