Carr: Marshawn Lynch on Raiders 'would be awesome'

"I think it would be awesome just to have him around," Carr told NFL Network's Steve Wyche Monday in an interview which aired on Up To The Minute Live. "He's a great teammate from everyone that I've talked to from the couple of Seahawks that we've had on our team. They love him.
"In the short times that I've talked to him and texted with him, those things, just from being in the NFL and knowing him, I love the guy. I would love to play with him. But at the same time, I'm focused on the guys that we have here in this building.
"I have to go in with the mindset that this is the group that has to win the AFC (championship). This is the group that has to win the super bowl. So I'm focused on these guys. But as soon as we add somebody, we'll open our arms and welcome him just like we did with all our family."
With nothing official between the Seahawks and Raiders in place (NFL Network's Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo have reported that Lynch is close to an agreement with Oakland but Seattle still holds Lynch's rights) Carr has far more pressing matters at hand. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said at the end of March that he would start working on a contract extension for Carr after the draft. That event -- April 27-29 in Philadelphia -- is quickly approaching and Carr confirmed that he and his agent, Tim Younger, have been in touch with Raider management.
"I would think (we'll have something done for the start of the season)," Carr told Wyche. "The talk between Mr. McKenzie and my agent Tim Younger have been super positive, super easy. They've laid out a plan when they want to do all of those things. Reggie said himself 'Wait till after the draft.' He told us that. And I said, 'Yea man take care of the team first. I'm the least of your worries. I'm a Raider for life.' That's going to be easy when the time comes. But yea the talks have been great. I anticipate something getting done hopefully even before training camp cause once training camp comes I'm focused on football."
As I've noted in the past, McKenzie needs to be at his best over the next few months. The agreement with Carr is going to be substantial, but crafted in a way that allows the team to sign Khalil Mack to an equally earth-shattering contract. Those players will serve as the bridge to Las Vegas while a player like Lynch would merely help ease the transition.
Carr, who told reporters Monday that he's optimistic Raiders fans will follow the team to Vegas, has the sunny disposition standard for a player about to sign a mega-deal. A new power back on the horizon, a new deal shortly after. What's not to like about being Carr right now?