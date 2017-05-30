Carr: If no deal by camp, 'we won't be talking about it'

"There's nothing new to report right now. I'm hoping that those things will pick up here real soon, which we're expecting anyway," Carr told reporters Tuesday following Oakland's organized team activity. "They've been talking to Tim, my agent, and things like that. But that should get going real soon, I would hope, because once training camp hits, I'm all football. I'm not going to distract my teammates and you guys are going to want to know and things like that.