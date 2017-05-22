Carr: 'I have complete faith' deal will be done by camp

After NFL Network's Michael Silver reported last week, via two sources, that Carr has grown frustrated with the slow pace of discussions on a new lucrative, long-term contract, the Raiders' quarterback said he knows a deal will get done sooner or later.
"I have an agent who is in charge of that and I am confident that he and [general manager] Mr. [Reggie] McKenzie will work it out," Carr told Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. "I am only focused on becoming a better football player and helping my teammates become better players.
"I have complete faith it will get done before training camp. These things take time. The Raiders know I want to be here; this is my family, and I know they want me to be their quarterback."
Carr enters the final year of his rookie contract, which is set to pay him roughly $978,000 in base salary. Given that the 26-year-old was an MVP candidate last season, it's the biggest bargain in the NFL. His new contract could set the quarterback market.
Carr's comments on the contract situation are similar to what McKenzie said last week when he noted a new pact between the QB and the team is "not going to be an issue at all."
All sides want Carr to be a Raider "for life." It's only a matter of time before Oakland shells out the cash to make it happen.
Carr says he's confident a deal will get done before training camp. If that timeframe comes and goes without a massive new contract, perhaps then the quarterback will get antsy.