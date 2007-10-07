Carr hurt on sack, but returns to game

Published: Oct 07, 2007 at 07:27 AM

NEW ORLEANS -- Carolina quarterback David Carr hurt his back on sack in the first quarter of a game at New Orleans on Sunday, but returned to the field after missing most of the second quarter.

More:
» Inactives | Injuries

Carr was starting his second game this season for Jake Delhomme, who had not practiced the past week because of a sore elbow.

After making his way to the sideline after the sack by Will Smith late in the first quarter, Carr was carted to the locker room holding his hand over his facemask. A Carolina spokesman said Carr hurt his back and was doubtful to return.

Second-string quarterback Matt Moore opened Carolina's next possession. Delhomme was in uniform as the Panthers' third quarterback and could only come into the game in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, Moore and Carr no longer could play.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

13 NFL teams introduce alternate helmet looks for 2022 season

13 NFL teams have unveiled alternate helmet designs for the 2022 season, taking advantage of a change in the NFL's uniform policy, which had previously only allowed one helmet.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, July 25

The Carolina Panthers and Matt Corral agreed to terms on the quarterback's four-year rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Find out what other news we're tracking on Monday.

news

Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022: Treylon Burks, Skyy Moore among 7 WRs

Will the competition for Offensive Rookie of the Year be dominated by wide receivers in 2022? Which player has the best shot? Lance Zierlein ranks his top 10 contenders for the award.

news

NFL launches exclusive streaming subscription service NFL+

NFL+ -- the National Football League's exclusive streaming subscription service -- officially launches today.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW