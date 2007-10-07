Carr hurt on sack, but returns to game

NEW ORLEANS -- Carolina quarterback David Carr hurt his back on sack in the first quarter of a game at New Orleans on Sunday, but returned to the field after missing most of the second quarter.
Carr was starting his second game this season for Jake Delhomme, who had not practiced the past week because of a sore elbow.
After making his way to the sideline after the sack by Will Smith late in the first quarter, Carr was carted to the locker room holding his hand over his facemask. A Carolina spokesman said Carr hurt his back and was doubtful to return.
Second-string quarterback Matt Moore opened Carolina's next possession. Delhomme was in uniform as the Panthers' third quarterback and could only come into the game in the fourth quarter. Otherwise, Moore and Carr no longer could play.
