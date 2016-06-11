Carr: Amari Cooper more confident heading into Year 2

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper made a splash in his rookie season, finishing with 1,070 yards -- the first rookie to do so in club history -- and earned a Pro Bowl bid.
Cooper's hot season was slowed down after sustaining a foot injury last December -- an injury that the Raidersconsidered shutting the rookie down for the remainder of the season.
The former first-round pick is channeling last year's frustrating end into his performance at the team's offseason workouts. Cooper's earnestness and newfound confidence has not gone unnoticed by his veteran teammates.
"I always joked around last year that three years ago, he was in seventh period chemistry," quarterback Derek Carr said per CSN Bay Area. "He's a young guy, and he was just learning his way around but going to the Pro Bowl while doing it.
"He has (always been) very special, but now he's more open. He's more talkative. But everyone is like that their rookie year, no matter who it is. There is so much going on mentally in this game that a lot of guys are more reserved and quiet, not to us, but in general. Now, you see he and 'Crab' (Michael Crabtree) joking more because he is more comfortable."
Veteran wideout Michael Crabtree has noticed Cooper's personality emerge as well. Crabtree says he's eager to see what the receiving duo can produce this season.
"It's one year and every year adds experience," Crabtree said. "It's one of those things when you have talent like that you just build off of it, really with the knowledge of the game. You're getting smarter and different situations on the field, and I feel like he is doing that. I can't wait to get out there with him in games and do our thing."