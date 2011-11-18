Carpenter questionable for Bills tilt with groin injury

Published: Nov 18, 2011 at 03:19 AM

The Miami Dolphins worked out several kickers Friday including Rhys Lloyd, Jeff Reed and Shayne Graham, according to league sources.

Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter had not appeared on the team's injury report Wednesday or Thursday, but the Dolphins deemed him questionable for this weekend's tilt against the reeling Buffalo Bills with a right groin injury on Friday's injury report.

The Dolphins will not sign a kicker Friday. Instead they will evaluate Carpenter again on Saturday and determine then if they need to add a kicker.

Dolphins tight end Anthony Fasano (ankle) also is questionable for the Bills game.

