Carolina quarterbacks share common trait: Ugly delivery

Published: Aug 01, 2007 at 03:16 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Aspiring quarterbacks shouldn't go to Carolina Panthers training camp to learn how to throw a football.

First, Jake Delhomme will lob the ball down the sideline with his unorthodox delivery. Then it is David Carr's turn to show off his sidearm style.

Kids, cover your eyes.

"We look like two guys who are just out of the freaking boat, just swinging out there," Carr conceded Wednesday.

While Carr is a major upgrade over Delhomme's former backup, Chris Weinke, his awkward delivery is the complete opposite of Weinke's textbook throwing motion.

"He does throw a little sidearm but he's very accurate and he throws a good ball," Delhomme said. "Then you have some of the other ones who can drop back and boy, they look good, but they can't play dead. Can you get it done? That's the biggest thing. And he gets it done."

Carr has had a smile on his face for much of camp, despite being a backup after five years as Houston's starting quarterback. Carr, who signed a free-agent deal with Carolina in April, said one thing he enjoys about being with the Panthers is that quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy hasn't tried to mess with his throwing motion, as the Texans' coaches did.

"We go through footwork drills and work on putting arc and pace on the ball, but the actual mechanics of me throwing the football, he hasn't touched," Carr said. "That makes a world of difference for me."

Coach John Fox also doesn't seem concerned about the way the balls look, as long as they get to the intended receiver.

"I've been in this league a long time now, and there have been some guys that have been pretty good who have had funny throwing motions," Fox said. "Bernie Kosar comes to mind. That's a hard position to evaluate, and it's not always the biggest and strongest arm that makes a good quarterback."

That doesn't mean Carr hasn't drawn some funny looks for his throws to his new teammates. In a practice earlier this week it almost looked like he threw underhanded to a running back in the flat.

"I can't say too much," Delhomme said. "I try to throw some of those, too.

But it takes some getting used to. Receivers that have adapted to Delhomme's off-to-the-side delivery have also had to adjust to Carr's style.

"It's a weird ball coming at you because you are used to it coming over the top and it's coming out like a slingshot,"

fullback Brad Hoover said. "But you get used to it. It's a very catchable ball when you understand it."

Carr said he never caught too much grief about his motion until just before the NFL draft, when his delivery was picked apart and concerns grew that he would get too many passes knocked down at the line of scrimmage.

But every time Carr has tried to throw with a traditional over-the-top motion, it feels uncomfortable and he struggles with his accuracy.

"It's really just been the last couple of years people have tried to work with it. I can't tell you how relieving it is that Mike (McCoy) just lets me go out and play ball."

And while it may look ugly to fans, Carr doesn't cringe when he watches himself throw on film.

"It looks natural to me," Carr said. "Other people are looking at it and closing one eye maybe, but it comes out pretty good I think. I've never had a problem with it, honestly."

--- Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Seahawks regret how longtime LB Bobby Wagner learned of his release

Seattle cut ties with ﻿Bobby Wagner﻿ last week after a decade with the team. On Wednesday, Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll offered regrets over how the departure went down.
news

Trent Baalke hopes Jaguars never have to spend big in free agency again

Jacksonville tossed around cash at the start of free agency like there was no tomorrow. Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said that he hopes the spree is the last time Jacksonville has to spend big to bring in new players.
news

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Upon the introduction of Khalil Mack as a Los Angeles Charger, head coach Brandon Staley believes the six-time Pro Bowler will return to form.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW