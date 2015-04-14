Carolina Panthers work with USA Football to offer equipment grants

Tuesday's Heads Up Football news:
- The Carolina Panthers announced they are offering five $1,000 equipment grants for local programs in conjunction with a Charlotte sporting good store.
- USA Football reported that the U.S. Army garrison and USA Football will host football clinics in South Korea for children of servicemembers next month.
- USA Football featured the Miami Xtreme Youth Football League, which is embarking on its third season of using the Heads Up Football program.
- Leagues and schools can hire Heads Up Football Master Trainers to conduct private clinics, USA Football reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor