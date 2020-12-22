Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

The start time for Sunday's clash between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team has been changed.

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Week 16 game, which was originally set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, will now be played at 4:05 p.m. ET. The contest will still air on CBS as planned.

With the 5-9 Cowboys and Giants on their heels, Washington (6-8) -- the current NFC East leader -- will look to better its odds of clinching the division with a victory over Carolina (4-10) inside FedEx Field.

The matchup also marks the first time Washington coach Ron Rivera will man the sideline opposite the franchise he coached for nine seasons and led to Super Bowl 50.