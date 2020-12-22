Around the NFL

Carolina Panthers-Washington Football Team Week 16 matchup moved to late window

Published: Dec 22, 2020 at 09:28 AM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The start time for Sunday's clash between the Carolina Panthers and Washington Football Team has been changed.

The NFL announced Tuesday morning that the Week 16 game, which was originally set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, will now be played at 4:05 p.m. ET. The contest will still air on CBS as planned.

With the 5-9 Cowboys and Giants on their heels, Washington (6-8) -- the current NFC East leader -- will look to better its odds of clinching the division with a victory over Carolina (4-10) inside FedEx Field.

The matchup also marks the first time Washington coach Ron Rivera will man the sideline opposite the franchise he coached for nine seasons and led to Super Bowl 50.

Washington is 3-4 at home this season.

Related Content

news

'Two weeks out' from playoffs, skidding Steelers not getting job done

Cincinnati held on Monday night, taking a 27-17 win into the winter solstice and leaving the Steelers dazed and searching for answers once again.
news

What we learned from Bengals' win over Steelers on Monday night

Jumping out to a 17-point first-half lead, the Bengals were led by a tenacious defense and the offensive play of quarterback Ryan Finley and running back Giovani Bernard as they stunned the Steelers with a massive 27-17 Monday night upset. 
news

Rams RB Cam Akers (ankle) to miss Week 16 vs. Seahawks

Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Monday afternoon that running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and will not play against the Seahawks in Week 16
news

NFL players react to 2021 Pro Bowl roster announcement

On Monday afternoon, the NFL announced the complete AFC and NFC rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Players named to the Pro Bowl, as well some of their teammates, weighed in on the selections.
news

NFL reveals complete AFC, NFC rosters for 2021 Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers highlight the rosters for the 2021 Pro Bowl. Check out the complete AFC and NFC rosters.
news

Monday night inactives: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

The official inactives for Monday's Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals game.
news

NFL community pays respect to Hall of Famer Kevin Greene following his passing

Following the Pro Football Hall of Fame's announcement that Hall of Famer and pass-rushing great Kevin Greene passed away at the age of 58, the NFL community took a moment to offer its condolences.
news

Cam Newton: 'I did not live up to' Patriots standard

Cam Newton is disappointed with how the season has gone for him in New England and says he did not live up to the Patriots' standard.
news

Texans meet with Jim Caldwell for head coaching interview

Jim Caldwell has met with the Houston Texans to interview for the team's vacant head coaching position, the team announced Monday.
news

Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer ﻿Kevin Greene﻿ has died. He was just 58. 
news

Steelers RB James Conner (quad) ruled out for Monday versus Bengals

James Conner﻿ won't play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers RB was initially listed as questionable to play with a quad injury but has been ruled out of Monday's tilt, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW