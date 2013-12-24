Carolina Panthers vault over New Orleans Saints with win

The aftermath: After two Shayne Graham field goals put the Saints up 6-0 in the second quarter, the Panthers finally got on the board when Williams busted free for the long touchdown run. That touchdown was set up by a Thomas Davis interception of Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the previous play. The Panthers defense played decidedly better in Sunday's win than in a 31-13 beatdown in New Orleans two weeks ago. The Panthers sacked Brees six times, five in the first half. Linebacker Luke Kuechly had a career-high 24 tackles and also made an interception (that tackle total is tied for the most in a game since 1994).